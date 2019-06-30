First Post-Debate Poll Has Harris Riding High, Biden Dropping, And More Than A Few Surprises

On Friday, FiveThirtyEight and Morning Consult released the first poll assessing the Democratic presidential candidates following the first round of debates which took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Prior to the first debate, former Vice President Joe Biden led the pack with 41.5% of the vote. After the first debate (in which he didn’t even participate), his support shifted downward, landing at 35.4%. Following the second debate in which he is widely believed to have been routed, his support dropped again to 31.5%.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), on the other hand, had the largest positive jump. Before the first debate, she stood at 7.9% support. After the first debate (in which she didn’t participate), support for Harris dropped to 6.3%. However, after her performance in the second debate, which is widely considered masterful, Harris’ support more than doubled to 16.6%.

The poll also asked about candidate favorability before and after the debates. Biden's favorability fell by less than one percentage point (76.5% to 75.6%), while his unfavorabiltiy increased by 3% (16.1% to 19.1%).