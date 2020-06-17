Trump’s birthday marks RNC, Trump campaign’s single best online fundraising day ever

The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign posted their largest online fundraising day ever on Sunday, bringing in $14 million across three entities on the president’s birthday — smashing their previous online fundraising record of $10 million on Oct. 19, 2016.

The surge in cash comes as Republicans’ war chest continues to dwarf Democrats’ holdings, as it has for the entire primary cycle. Trump and the RNC – which have been building a fundraising juggernaut for more than three years – have roughly $255 million cash on hand, compared with the approximately $100 million the Joe Biden campaign and DNC have in their coffers. A competitive primary with numerous candidates on the Democratic side essentially stalled their effort to consolidate donations for months.

The RNC, along with the Trump Make America Great Again Committee (TMAGAC) and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (DJTP), received an average online gift of $46, Fox News is told. Trump turned 74 on Sunday.

“Enthusiasm for President Trump continues to be our greatest motivator and political weapon,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News. “Republicans are thinking smarter digitally and harnessing support and energy for President Trump to up our online fundraising game and outwork, outdo, and outmaneuver the Democrats at every turn.”

The largest-ever total 24-hour haul for the campaign was recorded the day Trump launched his reelection campaign last year, bringing in nearly $25 million. The birthday windfall marks the largest online fundraising figure.

The RNC-Trump campaign’s online birthday card campaign for the president received 1 million signatures alone. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --