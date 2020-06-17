Dem Rep: Religious Liberty Is a ‘Bogus Term’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D., N.Y.) said Monday that religious liberty is a “bogus term” that merely serves as a “pretext for discrimination.”

Maloney was celebrating the morning’s high-profile victory for LGBT rights at the Supreme Court, but he took time to criticize the author of the decision, Justice Neil Gorsuch, for having supported religious liberty.

“We know that Neil Gorsuch is a supporter of so-called religious liberty, which is a bogus term—it is actually some sort of pretext for discrimination hiding behind the guise of religion,” Maloney said. “I’m still on the lookout for that from the author of this opinion.” – READ MORE

