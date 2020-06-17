Roger Goodell Encourages an NFL Team to Sign Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is no longer silent or ambivalent on the subject of Colin Kaepernick signing with an NFL team.

In fact, he encourages it.

In an interview with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, Goodell said that a Kaepernick signing is something that he would “welcome.”

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues, that have been around for a long time. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --