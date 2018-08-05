Trump’s Approval Rating Improves; Democrats Won’t Like One Big Reason Why

July was a rough month for President Donald Trump in the headlines – illegal immigrant family separations, Hollywood-launched offensives against the president, massive protests, and “overly friendly” meetings with both North Korea and Russia. But maybe it was not as bad as the media portrayed portrayed it: Trump’s approval is at 48%, higher than President Barack Obama at the same time in office, Rasmussenreported Friday.

How’s that possible? Well, Democrats probably won’t like what appears to be one key reason for Trump’s improved polling number.

A largely under-reported Harvard/Harris Poll published last week found that Hispanic support of Trump has improved by 10 points, spoiling assumptions about group identity.

In a world where the prevailing rhetoric of the Left is that Trump is anti-immigrant, the data “suggests that Hispanics may not be the entrenched liberal voting constituency that Democrats so often imagine,” wrote The Washington Times‘Stewart Lawrence. READ MORE

