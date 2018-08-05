Warren Basically Announces Bid For 2020 With Gimmicky Signs

On Friday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) essentially kicked off her 2020 presidential run with gimmicky “PERSIST” signs. Team Warren handed out the signs to attendees ahead of her keynote address at Netroots Nation.

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has distributed PERSIST signs ahead of her #NN18 speech. Folks. She’s running. pic.twitter.com/eRLlZmhNVK — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 3, 2018

Warren’s slogan choice is a callback from her speech opposing the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general in 2017. “Nevertheless, we will persist,” Warren said in response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who called out her futile and strictly political Sessions pushback.

In addition to the campaign slogan-like signs, Warren delivered what sounded like a stump speech – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1