Warren Basically Announces Bid For 2020 With Gimmicky Signs
On Friday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) essentially kicked off her 2020 presidential run with gimmicky “PERSIST” signs. Team Warren handed out the signs to attendees ahead of her keynote address at Netroots Nation.
Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has distributed PERSIST signs ahead of her #NN18 speech.
She’s running. pic.twitter.com/eRLlZmhNVK
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 3, 2018
Warren’s slogan choice is a callback from her speech opposing the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general in 2017. “Nevertheless, we will persist,” Warren said in response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who called out her futile and strictly political Sessions pushback.
In addition to the campaign slogan-like signs, Warren delivered what sounded like a stump speech – READ MORE
