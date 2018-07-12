Ocasio-Cortez wins write-in primary in neighboring congressional district

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday won a write-in primary that she had not entered in a neighboring New York City district, according to the New York Daily News.

Ocasio-Cortez, who sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party when she won her district’s primary over incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) last month, apparently also won the Reform Party’s write-in primary in the city’s 15th Congressional District.

The Reform Party’s write-in primary was mainly a political stunt in which they opened up 230 polling stations across two New York City congressional districts and invited unaffiliated voters to submit their preferred candidates, according to local outlet City & State New York. – READ MORE

Former Planned Parenthood president and author Cecile Richards said Sunday that the surge of Latina candidates elected across the United States points to increasing political power among women.

Richards touted the wins last year of Elizabeth Guzmán (D) and Hala Ayala (D) to the Virginia House of Delegates, but also pointed to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), the 28-year-old up-and-comer who ousted 10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a surprise primary upset last month.

“I know you can’t tell this story enough … When she is sworn into office, she will be the youngest woman ever to be in Congress,” Richards said Sunday at a conference organized by UnidosUS, the country’s largest Latino advocacy group. “They are proof that yes, the future is Latina.”

Crowley was the fourth-ranking House Democrat and had been rumored as a possible candidate for the House Speakership if Democrats took back the lower chamber in November. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1