Politics
Ocasio-Cortez wins write-in primary in neighboring congressional district
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday won a write-in primary that she had not entered in a neighboring New York City district, according to the New York Daily News.
Ocasio-Cortez, who sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party when she won her district’s primary over incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) last month, apparently also won the Reform Party’s write-in primary in the city’s 15th Congressional District.
The Reform Party’s write-in primary was mainly a political stunt in which they opened up 230 polling stations across two New York City congressional districts and invited unaffiliated voters to submit their preferred candidates, according to local outlet City & State New York. – READ MORE
Former Planned Parenthood president and author Cecile Richards said Sunday that the surge of Latina candidates elected across the United States points to increasing political power among women.
Richards touted the wins last year of Elizabeth Guzmán (D) and Hala Ayala (D) to the Virginia House of Delegates, but also pointed to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), the 28-year-old up-and-comer who ousted 10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a surprise primary upset last month.
“I know you can’t tell this story enough … When she is sworn into office, she will be the youngest woman ever to be in Congress,” Richards said Sunday at a conference organized by UnidosUS, the country’s largest Latino advocacy group. “They are proof that yes, the future is Latina.”
Crowley was the fourth-ranking House Democrat and had been rumored as a possible candidate for the House Speakership if Democrats took back the lower chamber in November. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday won a write-in primary that she had not entered in a neighboring New York City district,