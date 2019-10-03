Trump: “We’re At War, These People Are Sick”

President Trump has accused Democrats of conducting a “coup” to remove him from office, commenting, “We’re at war, these people are sick.”

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” tweeted Trump.

During separate comments that were made at a reception in New York City after the United Nations General Assembly, Trump also made clear that he was on a war footing.

“We’re at war. These people are sick, they’re sick and nobody’s called it out like I do. I don’t understand, people are afraid to call it out, they are afraid to say that the press is crooked, we have a crooked press, we have a dishonest media,” said Trump. – READ MORE