Barack Obama Slams Men, Says He Had to Get Educated About Gender Issues During His White House Years

Barack Obama, speaking at the Munich-based international start-up festival, Bits & Pretzels, this past weekend, said he “had to get woke” on gender issues during his time as president, because men often think they know more than they do.

Obama was speaking of strength in diversity and critiquing the education system, particularly math, and technology sectors for their disproportionate focus on men.

“There are so disproportionately men that sometimes the culture within the organization doesn’t appear as welcoming,” he opined.

The former president then said that even an “enlightened” person like himself had to become “woke” on gender matters while serving in the White House.

“I have to say that even though I like to think of myself as enlightened and concerned about these issues, there have been times where I had to get woke, as they say around certain issues,” explained Obama.

He then joked that men sometimes think they know more than they do, while women are quietly smarter.

"I remember in the White House in our second year, even though we had a lot of women in the administration, what we would find would be that when you had a good meeting the men were doing all the talk," he said.