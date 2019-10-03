Flashback: Adam Schiff Claimed ‘We Have Not Spoken Directly with the Whistleblower’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) previously claimed his panel had “not spoken directly” with a federal bureaucrat alleging wrongdoing by President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine — yet a Wednesday report reveals he received an early account of the allegations from a committee staffer who spoke to the so-called “whistleblower.”

The New York Times revealed the”whistleblower” — who the paper has said is a CIA officer — initially directed a colleague to discuss his allegations with the agency’s top lawyer. Shortly after, the Deep Stater contacted a House Intelligence panel aide to convey secondhand details of the Trump-Zelensky call in which the world leaders discussed U.S. military aid and the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 White House candidate Joe Biden. According to the Times, the staffer some of the officer’s concerns with Schiff but did not reveal his identity.

🚨 FLASHBACK 🚨 Schiff claimed: “We have not spoken directly with the Whistleblower” pic.twitter.com/czqCvE3hSF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2019

All this purportedly happened before the complaint was filed on August 12. However, in what appears to be a direct contradiction of the Times report, Schiff told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on September 17: “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.” – READ MORE