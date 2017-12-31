Trump Website Removes Hidden Jab at Obama, the Replacement Might Be Even Better

A hidden piece of code inside President Donald Trump’s website that would replace the basic “page not found” error message with a snarky comment about former President Barack Obama has been removed from the website.

The Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham first found the code that read “Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem… and not on the golf course” and shared his discovery on Twitter.

The website of Donald Trump, who has spent several days in a row at the golf course, is coded to serve up the following message in the event of an internal server error: https://t.co/zrWpyMXRcz pic.twitter.com/wiQSQNNzw0 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 28, 2017

According to Ingraham, the code appears on every action.donaldjtrump.com page paid for by the RNC.

The error message is also on some official GOP sites paired with a 404 error message that says “What do Hillary Clinton and this link have in common? They’re both dead broke,” Tech Crunch reported. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *