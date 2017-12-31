True Pundit

Politics Technology

Trump Website Removes Hidden Jab at Obama, the Replacement Might Be Even Better

Posted on by
Share:

A hidden piece of code inside President Donald Trump’s website that would replace the basic “page not found” error message with a snarky comment about former President Barack Obama has been removed from the website.

The Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham first found the code that read “Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem… and not on the golf course” and shared his discovery on Twitter.

According to Ingraham, the code appears on every action.donaldjtrump.com page paid for by the RNC.

The error message is also on some official GOP sites paired with a 404 error message that says “What do Hillary Clinton and this link have in common? They’re both dead broke,” Tech Crunch reported. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Trump Website Removes Hidden Jab at Obama, the Replacement Might Be Even Better
Trump Website Removes Hidden Jab at Obama, the Replacement Might Be Even Better

"The error message is also on some official GOP sites..."
The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: