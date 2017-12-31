Sarah Sanders Delivers Her Nominee for ‘Worst Prediction for the Year’ — And It’s a Doozy

Paul Krugman, The New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize winning economist, has another award to put up on his mantle.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Krugman’s Nov. 9, 2016, prediction of a doomed economy under President Donald Trump the “Worst prediction of the year.”

Sanders tweeted the honor for the world to see Friday.

Greatest story of the year: booming @realDonaldTrump economy.

Worst prediction for the year: pic.twitter.com/b6PGzp48zM — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 29, 2017

“It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging,” Krugman wrote shortly after midnight as the election results were still coming in. “When might we expect them to recover?” – READ MORE

