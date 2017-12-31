True Pundit

Politics

Sarah Sanders Delivers Her Nominee for ‘Worst Prediction for the Year’ — And It’s a Doozy

Posted on by
Share:

Paul Krugman, The New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize winning economist, has another award to put up on his mantle.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Krugman’s Nov. 9, 2016, prediction of a doomed economy under President Donald Trump the “Worst prediction of the year.”

Sanders tweeted the honor for the world to see Friday.

“It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging,” Krugman wrote shortly after midnight as the election results were still coming in. “When might we expect them to recover?” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

‘Worst Prediction Of The Year’: Sarah Sanders Takes a Swing at New York Times' Paul Krugman
‘Worst Prediction Of The Year’: Sarah Sanders Takes a Swing at New York Times' Paul Krugman

"It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging."
The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: