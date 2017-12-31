Entertainment
LA Times Points Out What Happens Like Clockwork Every 20 Hrs Since Charges Against Weinstein
The final few months of 2017 have shown an increasing rate of sexual misconduct accusations, with more people coming forward with their experiences, some with allegations from years ago.
A new Los Angeles Times report revealed that, on average, every 20 hours since Oct. 5, a different powerful person has been accused of misconduct.
This trend started after Harvey Weinstein was accused on sexual harassment and assault.
Currently 84 people have made allegations against him.
A powerful person has been accused of sexual misconduct at a rate of nearly once every 20 hours since Weinstein. Read all 98 names and accusations: https://t.co/38FbmaNvRq (7/7) pic.twitter.com/YMF70T2vWa
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 29, 2017
The report is displayed as a scrolling timeline starting on Oct. 5 and outlines each accusation since Weinstein in the form of a mini-report.