Trump: ‘We will build a human wall if necessary’

President Trump on Tuesday continued to push for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying his administration is prepared to “build a Human Wall if necessary.”

“Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border,” Trump tweeted. “We have sent additional military. We will build a Human Wall if necessary.”

