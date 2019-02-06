CT Democrat Introduces 50 Percent Tax on Ammunition

Connecticut State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest (D-13th) Is Pushing A 50 Percent Tax On Ammunition Purchases In Her State.

Gilchrest is willing to exempt police and military personnel from the impost, but homeowners worried about defending their lives and those of their families get no such break.

In fact, Gilchrest questions how much ammunition a homeowner needs to carry out a viable defense. She tweeted: “I’m hearing push back about the need to protect one’s home… but how much ammunition does someone really need to do that?”

Gilchrest equated taxes on ammunition with taxes on cigarettes, claiming both are examples of a “public health measure” – READ MORE