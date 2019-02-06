Report: Woman Who Accused Faith Healer ‘John Of God’ Of Rape Commits Suicide

A sex abuse activist who made the sensational claim that celebrity faith healer “John of God” was running a “sex slave” farm of women and selling their babies on the black market has reportedly taken her own life.

Self-proclaimed psychic healer Joao Teixeira de Faria was arrested in December after hundreds of allegations of sexual abuse by women and girls, including his own daughter. Faria rose to international fame after he was promoted by Oprah Winfrey in 2013; his celebrity clients included Paul Simon, Naomi Campbell, and allegedly Bill Clinton, among others.

Amid a growing number of accusations against Faria that have now topped 600 women and girls, activist Sabrina Bittencourt accused Faria of running a sex slave farm and selling the babies of the women on the black market. The New York Post reports (formatting adjusted):

In a video, Bittencourt, whose organization, Coame, helps women report sexual assault by religious leaders, said she has spoken to women from at least three continents who claimed they bought Brazilian babies from John of God for as much as $50,000, the Mirror reported.

Bittencourt claims she has collected testimony from former members of the “John of God” cult. She claims Faria would offer money to poor girls aged 14 to 18 to go and live in mineral mines or farms he owns in the Brazilian states of Goias and Minas Gerais. There they would become sex slaves and be forced to get pregnant and their babies would be sold to the highest bidder from other continents, Bittencourt alleges. – READ MORE