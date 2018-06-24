Trump: ‘We do a much better job’ with children at the border than Obama

President Trump on Saturday defended his administration for treating migrant children detained at the border “much better” than former President Obama’s administration, amid controversy over immigration policies that have separated thousands of children from their parents.

“We do a much better job while at the same time maintaining a MUCH stronger Border! Mainstream Fake Media hates this story,” he tweeted.

Drudge Report “OBAMA KEPT THEM IN CAGES, WRAPPED THEM IN FOIL” We do a much better job while at the same time maintaining a MUCH stronger Border! Mainstream Fake Media hates this story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

Trump also referred to the conservative aggregation site the Drudge Report, which has previously linked to reports and photos taken of detainment facilities during the Obama administration. – READ MORE

