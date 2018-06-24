LIVE WIRE
Trump mocks McCain at Nevada rally
President Trump again mocked Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Saturday for McCain’s thumbs-down vote on the Republican plan to repeal ObamaCare.
Trump at a GOP rally in Nevada said McCain went thumbs-down on the bill, a reference to McCain using the gesture to signify his vote.
“Nobody talked to him. Nobody needed to, and then he walked in: thumbs-down. It’s alright, because we’ve essentially gutted it anyway,” Trump said of ObamaCare at the rally. – READ MORE
TheHill