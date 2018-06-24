This Is ‘What Real Separation of Families Is’: Angel Mom Displays Photo of Son’s Tombstone (VIDEO)

Three Angel Moms — parents who have had their children killed by illegal immigrants — spoke out on The Story after being invited to the White House by President Trump.

Agnes Gibboney called out critics of the Trump administration’s adherence to immigration law, saying that the real separation of parents and children involve families like hers.

Gibboney’s son, Ronald Da Silva, was murdered in 2002 in California’s Inland Empire by illegal immigrant gang member Luis Gonzalez, according to the Whittier Daily News. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1