Trump Warns: “Our Record Economy Will Crash Like 1929” If A Democrat “Clown” Becomes President

resident Trump’s 2020 campaign pitch to the American people is simple: Do you enjoy the low unemployment rate and ‘booming’ (even if rate cuts and other artificial stimulus have helped prop it up) economy Trump has created? Then don’t vote for his Democratic rival next November.

It’s a message we’ve heard from Trump many times before, including during the runup to the midterms, where Trump warned that stocks would crash if Democrats took back the House (reminder: They did). Democrats are bad for the market. And it’s a topic that journalists have been looking into in recent weeks.

Would an Elizabeth Warren presidency crash the economy? Well, she’s already preparing to lay the blame at the feet of the ‘business cycle’ – whatever that is.

Trump started by reminding voters that Republicans are still popular, especially with their base, which is thrilled with the Trump agenda

