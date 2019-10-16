Trump Warns: “Our Record Economy Will Crash Like 1929” If A Democrat “Clown” Becomes President

resident Trump’s 2020 campaign pitch to the American people is simple: Do you enjoy the low unemployment rate and ‘booming’ (even if rate cuts and other artificial stimulus have helped prop it up) economy Trump has created? Then don’t vote for his Democratic rival next November.

It’s a message we’ve heard from Trump many times before, including during the runup to the midterms, where Trump warned that stocks would crash if Democrats took back the House (reminder: They did). Democrats are bad for the market. And it’s a topic that journalists have been looking into in recent weeks.

95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! Just won two Congressional Seats in North Carolina, & a Governors runoff in Louisiana, which Republicans should now win! Because of Impeachment Fraud, we will easily take back the House, add in the Senate, & again win Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

Republicans are totally deprived of their rights in this Impeachment Witch Hunt. No lawyers, no questions, no transparency! The good news is that the Radical Left Dems have No Case. It is all based on their Fraud and Fabrication! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

Would an Elizabeth Warren presidency crash the economy? Well, she’s already preparing to lay the blame at the feet of the ‘business cycle’ – whatever that is.

