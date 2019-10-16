WATCH: Gender studies professor suggests President Trump is to blame for obese black women

President Donald Trump’s policies and racism are responsible for overweight black women, Brittney Cooper, a Rutgers University women’s and gender studies professor, suggested last month.

“I hate when people talk about Black women being obese. I hate it, because it becomes a way to blame us for a set of conditions that we didn’t create.” – @ProfessorCrunk. Watch full episodes of #BlackWomenOWN the Conversation and more on the OWN app or https://t.co/NeZ9hnezAR. pic.twitter.com/pRKukjqbnV — Black Women OWN the Conversation (@BlackWomenOWN) September 16, 2019

“I hate when people talk about black women being obese. I hate it because it becomes a way to blame us for a set of conditions that we didn’t create,” Cooper said. “We are living in the Trump era. And look, those policies kill our people. You can’t get access to good health care, good insurance.”

Cooper also claimed that white women have an advantage when shredding unwanted pounds because black women are more stressed because of Trump.

“It’s literally that the racism that you’re experiencing and the struggle to make ends meet actually means the diet don’t work for you the same,” Cooper claimed. – READ MORE