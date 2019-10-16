Former Planned Parenthood Chief: Abortion Should Be ‘Rare’

Former Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen praised Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D., Hawaii) advocacy for “safe, legal, and rare” abortion at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate.

In a tweet, Wen called the issue a “third rail for Democrats,” adding that abortion supporters should focus more on reducing “the need for abortions by investing in prevention.”

I don’t agree with @TulsiGabbard on a lot, but do appreciate that she brought up the third rail for Democrats: that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.” We should reduce the need for abortions by investing in prevention. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 16, 2019

Wen's comments came after Gabbard identified herself as the only candidate on the debate stage who favored a "safe, legal, and rare" approach to abortion. President Bill Clinton coined the phrase in 1996 to encapsulate his views on the topic, and for a time it served as a mantra for the pro-choice movement and the Democratic Party more broadly.