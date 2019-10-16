Former Planned Parenthood Chief: Abortion Should Be ‘Rare’

Former Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen praised Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D., Hawaii) advocacy for “safe, legal, and rare” abortion at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate.

In a tweet, Wen called the issue a “third rail for Democrats,” adding that abortion supporters should focus more on reducing “the need for abortions by investing in prevention.”

Wen’s comments came after Gabbard identified herself as the only candidate on the debate stage who favored a “safe, legal, and rare” approach to abortion. President Bill Clinton coined the phrase in 1996 to encapsulate his views on the topic, and for a time it served as a mantra for the pro-choice movement and the Democratic Party more broadly. – READ MORE

