Trump Warns Iran That the Days of Kerry and Obama Are Over, Vows to Use ‘Overwhelming Force’ if Necessary

President Donald Trump promised to retaliate against Iran using “overwhelming force” if necessary should the Islamic Republic attack any American interests overseas and proclaimed that the foreign policy days of the Obama administration are over.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Trump took aim at the Iranian government hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the White House was “afflicted by mental retardation” following Trump’s imposing of more sanctions on its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

….The wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

The president touted the “powerful” U.S. military’s strength, saying that the Islamic Republic’s “leadership” never understood “the words ‘nice’ or ‘compassion’” and that it spends “all of its money on terror, and little on anything else.”

….Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

He also said that the U.S. “has not forgotten Iran’s use of IEDs and EFPs (bombs)” that he claimed has “killed 2,000 Americans” and “wounded many more.” – READ MORE