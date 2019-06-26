Trump Warns Iran That the Days of Kerry and Obama Are Over, Vows to Use ‘Overwhelming Force’ if Necessary

President Donald Trump promised to retaliate against Iran using “overwhelming force” if necessary should the Islamic Republic attack any American interests overseas and proclaimed that the foreign policy days of the Obama administration are over.
In a series of tweets Tuesday, Trump took aim at the Iranian government hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the White House was “afflicted by mental retardation” following Trump’s imposing of more sanctions on its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The president touted the “powerful” U.S. military’s strength, saying that the Islamic Republic’s “leadership” never understood “the words ‘nice’ or ‘compassion’” and that it spends “all of its money on terror, and little on anything else.”
He also said that the U.S. "has not forgotten Iran's use of IEDs and EFPs (bombs)" that he claimed has "killed 2,000 Americans" and "wounded many more."