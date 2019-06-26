Gun Owners Outraged as New Zealand Government Refuses to Pay Full Price for Banned Firearms

Gun owners in New Zealand are outraged that the government is doing a forced buyback of “military style” semiautomatic rifles but refusing to pay full price for the firearms.

The New Zealand Herald quoted Council of Licensed Firearms Owners spokesperson Nicole McKee, who said, “Some of the offered prices for higher-end firearms are well out of kilter. We’re talking thousands of dollars.”

McKee indicated that the government is paying such low prices that some gun owners are simply refusing to hand their firearms over.

She added, “It may get down to a point where we have to look at court action on behalf of our members, and that is something we will be looking at under advice from our lawyers.” – READ MORE