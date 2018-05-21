Trump warns extended Russia probe will ‘put some hurt’ on Republicans during midterms

President Trump on Sunday expressed his frustration with the ongoing and wide-ranging Russia collusion investigation, suggesting that federal investigators could “easily” extend the “witch hunt” through the critical midterm elections to “put some hurt on the Republican Party.”

“Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party,” Trump said in one of six tweets Sunday morning.

Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party. Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

…in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

In two tweets, Trump listed several issues concerning possible illegal or unethical behavior by Democrats related to the Russia probe or to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign. They include the potential misuse of the FISA court, the loosely-vetted dossier on Trump and potentially missing emails related to Clinton. – READ MORE

