Bernie Sanders: Democrats ‘misreading where the American people are at’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders accused national Democratic Party leaders of “misreading where the American people are at” ahead of midterm elections in November.

Sanders did not single out a specific person or institution, but argued Sunday the public is ready for more progressive candidates.

“I think that they are wrong, and I think they are misreading where the American people are at,” Sanders said to “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd’s suggestion that “national Democrats” are uneasy about Kara Eastman’s primary win in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District.

Eastman, a progressive Democrat, defeated former Rep. Brad Ashford, who was backed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. – READ MORE

