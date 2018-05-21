NC Police Find $90 Million in Meth Hidden in Truck Driven by Alleged Illegal Alien

Officials In Linden, North Carolina, Discovered 120 Gallons Of Liquid Methamphetamine Hidden Inside The Fuel Tank Of A Semi Truck Being Driven By An Alleged Illegal Alien, Reports Say.

Harnett County Sheriff’s officers pulled the truck over on May 19 and discovered the large amount of the liquefied drug. According to WRAL, the liquid was destined to be turned into 454 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and would have had a street value of $90.8 million.

The seizure was part of a wider investigation into the trafficking of meth in the area.- READ MORE

