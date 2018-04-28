Trump warns countries against opposing 2026 World Cup bid

President Trump warned other countries to not oppose the U.S.’s joint bid with Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 World Cup.

“It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?” Trump tweeted Thursday.

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

The joint bid by the North American nations was initially the favorite to win the rights to host the World Cup, the first time it would be held on the continent since 1994, according to CBS Sports.

However, ESPN reported earlier this year that Morocco could land the tournament instead. – READ MORE

