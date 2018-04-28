True Pundit

Alyssa Milano to Lead Protest at NRA Convention

Alyssa Milano Is Calling Fellow Activists To Join Her In Dallas, Texas, May 5 To Protest Vice President Mike Pence And The Nra Annual Meetings.

The protest itself is one of the first orders of business for the newly launched #NoRA, the “No Rifle Association initiative.” #NoRA tweeted.

On April 20, Breitbart News reported the launch of #NoRA, noting that it included celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Ashley Judd, Jimmy Kimmel, W. Kamau Bell, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Horowitz, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Annabella Sciorra, Jill Soloway, and Amber Tamblyn.

Alyssa Milano retweeted the #NoRA tweet on April 26, making clear she plans to take part in the protest and wants other activists to join – READ MORE

