Alyssa Milano to Lead Protest at NRA Convention
Alyssa Milano Is Calling Fellow Activists To Join Her In Dallas, Texas, May 5 To Protest Vice President Mike Pence And The Nra Annual Meetings.
The protest itself is one of the first orders of business for the newly launched #NoRA, the “No Rifle Association initiative.” #NoRA tweeted.
We'll be protesting the NRA convention in Dallas, and we need you with us.https://t.co/TGRyX6qskC
— #NoRA (@NoRA4USA) April 26, 2018
On April 20, Breitbart News reported the launch of #NoRA, noting that it included celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Ashley Judd, Jimmy Kimmel, W. Kamau Bell, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Horowitz, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Annabella Sciorra, Jill Soloway, and Amber Tamblyn.
In Dallas May 5th? Come help us peacefully protest the NRA convention where @VP will be their featured speaker. RSVP below. https://t.co/Flg97U3MX7
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 26, 2018
Alyssa Milano retweeted the #NoRA tweet on April 26, making clear she plans to take part in the protest and wants other activists to join – READ MORE
