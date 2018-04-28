Rep. Jim Jordan Insists ‘No One on Capitol Hill’ Believes Comey Leaked Only Once

Speaking on “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News Thursday night, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) could not have been clearer: “No one on Capitol Hill” believes James Comey leaked sensitive information only once to the same friend — meaning the friend who told journalists about memos the former FBI director wrote about his talks with President Donald Trump.

Trump rebuked Comey during an interview Thursday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” for leaking classified information in the memos to his friend, Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman.

Richman, who now serves as part of Comey’s legal team, held an unpaid “special government employee” (SGE) status with the FBI under Comey’s tenure. When Fox News’ Bret Baier asked Comey to respond on the show “Special Report” to Trump’s charges, Comey denied leaking classified information at all.

“No one on Capitol Hill believes this was the only leak Jim Comey did through Daniel Richman,” Jordan (above, third from left) told “The Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham. “My guess is there were tons of them. That’s why he had that special government employee status.”

But Comey refuted Trump’s claim and denied leaking any classified information through Richman.

“[Trump’s] just wrong. Facts really do matter,” Comey told Baier. “Which is why I’m on your show, to answer your questions. That memo was unclassified then, it’s still unclassified.” – READ MORE

