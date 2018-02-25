True Pundit

Politics TV

Trump: Wall Gets ’10 Feet Higher’ Every Time I Hear Doubt (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump said during the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference that the border wall gets “10 feet higher” every time someone doubts that it will be built.

“We know that a strong nation must have strong borders,” Trump said, as someone in the crowd apparently shouted something about the border wall.

“Don’t worry, you’re getting the wall, I heard someone,” POTUS reassured the audience. “You are getting the wall.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Trump: The Wall Gets '10 Feet Higher' Every Time Someone Doubts It Will Get Built
Trump: The Wall Gets '10 Feet Higher' Every Time Someone Doubts It Will Get Built

President Donald Trump said during the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference that the border wall gets "10 feet higher" every time someone doubts that it will be built. WATCH: "We know that a
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: