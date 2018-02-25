Politics TV
Trump: Wall Gets ’10 Feet Higher’ Every Time I Hear Doubt (VIDEO)
President Donald Trump said during the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference that the border wall gets “10 feet higher” every time someone doubts that it will be built.
“We know that a strong nation must have strong borders,” Trump said, as someone in the crowd apparently shouted something about the border wall.
“Don’t worry, you’re getting the wall, I heard someone,” POTUS reassured the audience. “You are getting the wall.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
President Donald Trump said during the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference that the border wall gets "10 feet higher" every time someone doubts that it will be built. WATCH: "We know that a
The Daily Caller