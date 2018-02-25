Politics TV
Illinois governor demonstrates diversity by drinking chocolate milk
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner illustrated his commitment to workplace diversity in the state Wednesday — by drinking a glass of chocolate milk.
Stoudemire, who is black, poured the governor a glass of milk he said represents the white men at the top of most organizations. He added chocolate syrup to “represent diversity” and it sank right to the bottom of the glass.
“When you look at most organizations, diversity sits at the bottom of the organization,” Stoudemire said. “You don’t get inclusion until you actually stir it up,” he said, and prompted Rauner to start stirring.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner drinks chocolate milk to prove diversity is needed in the workplace.
“It’s really, really good. Diversity!” pic.twitter.com/RQkPDf0XCt
— Based Monitored 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BasedMonitored) February 22, 2018
“It’s really, really good,” Rauner said after taking a sip. “Diversity!”
Stoudemire told the Chicago Tribune that he has used the chocolate milk act for 16 years to simply display the lack of diversity at top Fortune 500 companies and added that the governor “didn’t know what he was getting into” and credited him for “his willingness to step up.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner illustrated his commitment to workplace diversity in the state Wednesday -- by drinking a glass of chocolate milk.