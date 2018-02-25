A Protester Interrupted Trump’s Speech By Throwing Russian Flags – Trump Sent Him To Siberia (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump spoke to an enthusiastic audience of young conservatives Friday morning at CPAC, and minutes into his speech, he was heckled by a man who yelled about Russia and threw Russian flags.

Security immediately surrounded and escorted the protester out of the room.

Trump was not deterred, savaging the protester and the media in form. As the audience booed the protester, Trump said “How did he get in here, Matt?” referring to CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp.

“We looked at him, he immediately left,” POTUS continued, “Okay?” – READ MORE

