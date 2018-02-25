True Pundit

Politics TV

A Protester Interrupted Trump’s Speech By Throwing Russian Flags – Trump Sent Him To Siberia (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump spoke to an enthusiastic audience of young conservatives Friday morning at CPAC, and minutes into his speech, he was heckled by a man who yelled about Russia and threw Russian flags.

Security immediately surrounded and escorted the protester out of the room.

Trump was not deterred, savaging the protester and the media in form. As the audience booed the protester, Trump said “How did he get in here, Matt?” referring to CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp.

“We looked at him, he immediately left,” POTUS continued, “Okay?” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

A Protester Interrupted Trump's Speech By Throwing Russian Flags - Trump Sent Him To Siberia
A Protester Interrupted Trump's Speech By Throwing Russian Flags - Trump Sent Him To Siberia

President Donald Trump spoke to an enthusiastic audience of young conservatives Friday morning at CPAC, and minutes into his speech, he was heckled by a man who yelled about Russia and threw Russian
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: