Trump on MS-13 gang members: ‘These aren’t people,’ they’re ‘animals’

President Trump on Wednesday condemned some gang members in the country illegally as “animals” and vowed to strengthen the country’s immigration laws.

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in, we’re stopping a lot of them, but we’re taking people out of the country, you wouldn’t believe how bad these people are,” Trump said during a meeting with California officials who oppose the state’s “sanctuary city” laws.

“These aren’t people. These are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a rate that’s never happened before,” Trump added.

Trump was responding to Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, who expressed frustration over how California’s sanctuary city laws have limited the ability of local law enforcement officials to enforce federal immigration laws.

“It’s really put us in a very bad— it’s a disgrace,” Mims said.

“There can be an MS-13 gang member, if they don’t reach a certain threshold, I can’t tell [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] about them,” she added.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1