Trump: US, France and UK launch strikes on Syria
President Donald Trump announced on Friday he ordered strikes on the Syrian regime in response to a chemical weapons attack last weekend.
“I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Reception Room.
Witnesses told CNN that they heard explosions in the capital city of Damascus and that they began while Trump was making his address.
US aircraft including B-1 bombers and ships were used in the attack, according to multiple US defense officials.
Trump said that he decided to take action because last weekend’s action by Bashar Al-Assad “was a significant attack against his own people,” and “not the actions of a man, they are crimes of a monster instead.” – READ MORE
