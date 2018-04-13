Trump to make a statement on Syria tonight (VIDEO)

President Trump is expected to make a statement about Syria on Friday evening at the White House, an administration official said.

Trump to provide statement on Syria in 30 minutes — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 14, 2018

Just-in: US administration official confirmed to me that a decision to strike #Syria has been taken. — Joe R. Tabet (@JoeRTabet) April 14, 2018

Statement from @POTUS expected at 21:00 EDT (01:00 GMT). — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 14, 2018

Mr. Trump has threatened military action against Syria for days as retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad on a Damascus suburb last week. – READ MORE