Russia Responds To Syrian Strikes, Warns ‘Consequences’ Coming

Russian military and diplomatic officials warned before President Trump ordered a military strike on Syria Friday that they would counter any attack on Syrian forces in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack on April 7.

The Syrian president followed up after the precision missiles were sent Friday evening that, “Good souls will not be humiliated.”

Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon on Tuesday told Lebanon’s Al Manar TV that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria would be shot down and the launch sites targeted, Reuters reported.

Russian Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Zasypkin cited orders by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If there is a U.S. missile attack, we — in line with both Putin and Russia’s chief of staff’s remarks — will shoot down U.S. rockets and even the sources that launched the missiles,” Zasypkin told al Manar.

On Friday, before Trump’s announcement, Russia’s government news site Tass reported that the Russian Navy was monitoring U.S. and NATO ships in the eastern Mediterranean. – READ MORE

