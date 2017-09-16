True Pundit

Trump urges Senate to end ‘ridiculous filibuster rule’

President Trump on Friday called on the Senate to end the filibuster rule in order to make it easier for the Republican majority to pass legislation.

“With the ridiculous Filibuster Rule in the Senate, Republicans need 60 votes to pass legislation, rather than 51. Can’t get votes, END NOW!” Trump tweeted.

Ending the legislative filibuster would let the GOP pass bills with just 51 votes, instead of the 60 needed to advance them. Republicans have 52 seats in the Senate. – READ MORE

    In general, the Republican and the Democratic Leaderships have the same donors; and, the same policies.

    The bumper stickers are different.

    Put otherwise, McConnell and Ryan and Shummer and Pelosi share the same deep revulsion for Trump and Trump’s agenda.

    So, the Filibuster Rule ain’t going anywhere, unless Trump can figure out a way to put their four manhoods in the Wood Chipper.

    The Wood Chipper is right there in the DOJ.

    But, the DOJ. like Congress. is Deep State.

    We need to say “Awan Investigation” and “Pizza Gate” really loudly.

    If the gutless republicans won’t end it then the democrats will.

    Turtle-man will never let it happen.

