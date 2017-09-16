Trump urges Senate to end ‘ridiculous filibuster rule’

President Trump on Friday called on the Senate to end the filibuster rule in order to make it easier for the Republican majority to pass legislation.

“With the ridiculous Filibuster Rule in the Senate, Republicans need 60 votes to pass legislation, rather than 51. Can’t get votes, END NOW!” Trump tweeted.

Ending the legislative filibuster would let the GOP pass bills with just 51 votes, instead of the 60 needed to advance them. Republicans have 52 seats in the Senate. – READ MORE