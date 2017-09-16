North Korea missile test shows it can hit Guam

North Korea fired a second missile over Japan on Friday, and while it didn’t threaten Guam, the regime showed it has the capacity to hit the U.S. island territory.

Reports said the missile was in the air for nearly 20 minutes, and traveled 2,300 miles. Guam is about 2,100 miles away from North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has named Guam as a target before, and experts said Kim has shown that it has the technology to get a missile there. – READ MORE