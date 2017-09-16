Melania Trump calls Hurricane Harvey and Irma first responders ‘guardian angels’

First lady Melania Trump praised first responders as “guardian angels” Thursday for rushing to the aid of victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, after she and President Trump spent the day surveying the devastation Irma inflicted on Florida firsthand.

“Spending time with the first responders in Texas and Louisiana days ago warmed our hearts to see so many in such a desperate situation responding with kindness, charity, and resolve,” Trump said of her and President Trump’s trips to the states after Harvey.

The same “American character” was being exhibited in Florida, Trump continued.

“We saw first responders, some of whom went from Harvey’s aftermath directly to the path of Irma helping those in need and serving as guardian angels to those left with only prayers and hope,” the first lady said. “We saw so many who lost so much in these past weeks, a family member, a friend, their first home, or treasured keepsakes.” – READ MORE