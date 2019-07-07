Trump urged to ignore Supreme Court, print census question: ‘Because we should,’ GOP lawmaker says

A Republican congressman has encouraged President Trump to ignore the Supreme Courtand print the 2020 U.S. Census with the question about citizenship, as the president mulls an executive order.

Rep. Chip Roy, who represents the Lone Star State’s 21st Congressional District — covering much of the area north of San Antonio, plus much of Austin — made the call on social media amid the controversy over the census citizenship question that caused some confusion within the Trump administration on whether the question will appear on the survey.

“It’s the lawyers advising him,” Roy wrote in a tweet. “ should ignore them. Completely. Print the Census with the questions — and issue a statement explaining why — ‘because we should.’ Done.”

The Supreme Court last week blocked the citizenship question for the time being until more reasoning from the administration can be provided.