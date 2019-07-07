Trump, RNC Raise $20 Million More Than Obama, DNC During Same Period

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $20 million more than President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the same time period.

The RNC announced on Tuesday that it, along with Trump’s committees, have combined to pull in $105 million throughout the second quarter of 2019, which spans from April 1 to June 30. Trump’s re-election committees reported $54 million in total donation hauls while the RNC took in an additional $51 million.

The staggering fundraising numbers from the Trump campaign and RNC best Obama and the DNC’s numbers by tens of millions of dollars during the same time period, the New York Times notes.

During the same three-month span in 2011, Obama’s re-election campaign and the DNC reported raising a combined $85 million – $20 million less than what Trump and the RNC have added to their war chest during the previous three months. – READ MORE