Hunter Biden Reacts to Helicopter Over His Home: ‘F*ck you, Mr. President!’

Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter questioned whether Donald Trump was spying on him after spotting a helicopter near his home.

“I told Melissa, ‘I don’t care. Fuck you, Mr. President. Here I am, living my life,’” Hunter Biden said, referring to his new wife Melissa Cohen, whom he married in June.

Hunter Biden said he recently made those remarks in an interview with the New Yorker‘s Adam Entous after spotting the helicopter.

"I said, 'I hope they're taking pictures of us right now. I hope it's a live feed to the President so he can see just how much I care about the tweets.'" he recalled.