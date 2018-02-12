Trump to unveil plan making brutal changes to government worker pay — and unions are already angry

President Donald Trump promised as a presidential candidate to “drain the swamp” — his catchy phrase for ridding Washington of entrenched bureaucrats and federal employees. Now, Trump’s budget for 2019 plans to make good on that promise.

According to USA Today, Trump plans to “hire the best and fire the worst” federal government employees in “the most ambitious proposal to overhaul the civil service in 40 years.”

The proposal would end regular tenure and merit-based raises fore more than 1.5 million federal government employees. Instead, the plan will call on government agencies to reward employees with performance-based raises and other incentives.

According to USA Today, unions representing federal government employees are not a fan of the changes. David Cox, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said the changes “wipe out due process rights for employees.” – READ MORE