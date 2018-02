Olympic Venue Surrounded by Dog Meat Farms, Dog Soup on Menus Despite Protests

The South Korean government offered restaurants serving dog-meat soup money to take it off the menu during the 2018 Olympic winter games taking place in Pyeongchang but most refused, according to media reports.

AFP News Agency reported last week:

South Koreans are believed to consume about one million dogs a year as a summertime delicacy, with the greasy red meat – which is invariably boiled for tenderness – believed to increase energy.

Activists have stepped up campaigns to ban dog consumption, with online petitions urging boycotts of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics over the issue, and protests in Seoul.

Local authorities asked the 12 dog meat restaurants in Pyeongchang county to stop serving the food during the games, in exchange for subsidies. But only two have complied, Pyeongchang County government official Lee Yong-bae told AFP.

NBC, the only network on which Americans can watch the Olympics, has been forced to issue an apology to the entire nation of South Korea after its anchors, Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, and its Asian correspondent, Joshua Cooper Ramo, accidentally insulted the Korean people during their Opening Ceremonies broadcast.

The trio was discussing visiting Olympic dignitaries, when they settled on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to Yahoo News.

“In the booth with Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, NBC Asian correspondent Joshua Cooper Ramo said that ‘every Korean’ respected Japan for their recent achievements as a nation, insinuating that South Korea had forgotten about the 35 brutal years of Japanese rule that ended after World War II,” Yahoo reported.

There is a well-known and longstanding hostility between the two nations, and Twitter was merciless, as Koreans excoriated Ramo for his cultural insensitivity.

Comparing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, to Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, CNN tweeted that the leader of the North Korean delegation was “stealing the show” from the spectators’ box.

But CNN wasn’t alone. NBC News responded to the “charm offensive” delivered by North Korea with a tweet so far over the line the network eventually deleted it — but The Federalist’s Sean Davis grabbed a screenshot:

Not everyone is falling for the North Korean cheer squad’s charade, however:

Getting tired of watching the media lavish so much attention and positive coverage of North Korea during the Olympics. They *killed a vice-premier for falling asleep during a military meeting.* I don’t care how much you hate Trump – North Korea is playing you all for fools. https://t.co/oMTvd0LAnw — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 11, 2018



Kim Jong Un surprised the world — and no one more than his neighbors to the south — when he said that the North Korean regime intended to send a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The goal, ostensibly, was to present an image of a more unified Korean Peninsula — and many warned that a deeper objective might be politically motivated, suggesting that Kim intended to drive a wedge between South Korea and its close allies, Japan and the United States.

So far, led by Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean delegation has certainly made an impression on a number of media outlets — but it was the joint Korean women’s hockey team that made an impression on four-time hockey world champion and Olympic gold medalist Angela Ruggiero, an American member of the International Olympic Committee.

Ruggiero told Reuters:

I would love the team to get the Nobel Peace Prize.

Seriously, the team. Something that is recognizing the sacrifice they made to adjusting their competitions.

As someone who competed in four Olympics and knows it isn't about you, your team, or your country, I saw the power of what it did last night.



And you thought ABC, CNN, and NBC engaging in a love-fest with North Korea was bad … check out this hot mess from POLITICO:

The father of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier said Saturday that North Korea is not participating in the spirit of the 2018 Winter Olympics, criticizing the nation that held his son in captivity until he was released last year and died shortly after returning to the U.S.

"We have to put this in context in the spirit of the Olympics and why we're here," Fred Warmbier told NBC's Lester Holt according to excerpts from an interview set to air in full Saturday evening. "And so when you put it that way they're not really participating in the Olympics."

On Saturday, CNN published an article with the headline “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics” after she went viral on social media for her side-eye glances and Vice President Mike Pence when they were seated near each other.

The first line of the story reads, “If ‘diplomatic dance’ were an event at the Winter Olympics, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister would be favored to win gold.” The news outlet added: “With a smile, a handshake and a warm message in South Korea’s presidential guest book, Kim Yo Jong has struck a chord with the public just one day into the Pyeongchang Games.”

The article even has an entire section titled “North Korea’s Ivanka Trump” where it compares the two because “experts say her visit for the Winter Games is calculated to answer the expected presence of Ivanka Trump at the closing ceremonies.”

Anything to go against Trump… these people are sick. The Derangement Is Real. #TrumpDerangementSyndrome https://t.co/TOEAOuxAxh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 10, 2018

And then the president's son swooped in