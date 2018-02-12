Student Who Recorded Teacher’s Anti-Military Rant Was Invited to White House and Doubled Fundraising Goal

Victor Quinonez was the student at El Rancho High School in California who recorded teacher Gregory Salcido’s anti-military rant, and now, he’s been invited to visit the White House and Pentagon.

Quinonez wore a Marines sweatshirt to school, which prompted Salcido to call service members “the lowest of our low” and “dumb s**ts” in addition to likening military recruiters to pimps.

Quinonez’s father served in the Marine Corps, and he hopes to follow in his footsteps. His recording caused others to come forward about their experiences with Salcido, and it gained the attention of White House chief of staff John Kelly.

The student’s mom, Karen Rodriguez, recently announced on a fundraising website that Kelly invited Quinonez and his family to visit the White House and the Pentagon.

The initial fundraising goal was $5,000, but in only 10 days, the family raised more than $10,000 — and donations continue to come in. – READ MORE

Gen John Kelly On teacher that called our military ‘the lowest of the low’.. “He can go to hell”! pic.twitter.com/ZY61EeRuLO — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) January 31, 2018

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Wednesday that the California teacher and city councilman who described those in the military as the “lowest of the low” can “go to hell.”

Last week, Gregory Salcido — a government teacher at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, near Los Angeles — told his class, “Think about the people who you know who are over there. Your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They’re dumbs‑‑‑s.”

He added that those in the military are “not like high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people. They’re the lowest of our low.” A video of the teacher’s comments went viral on social media. – READ MORE

El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido’s anti-military rant has left the family of student Victor Quinonez calling for his license to be revoked and drew ire from viewers.

Sinise is an outspoken supporter of veterans and has his own foundation dedicated to benefiting service members and their families. After viewing the video, he tweeted that there is “such stupidity and ignorance” in questioning the intelligence of service members.

Such stupidity & ignorance of this so called teacher in CA. regarding the intelligence of men & women serving our country overseas. An outrageous insult to all who have served, including former presidents of the United States. Feeling sad for his students. https://t.co/QNOgXTHWpx — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) January 30, 2018

Feeling more outraged by this each moment.He can certainly have his opinion.R citizens R free 2 express that because that freedom is preserved by those he disparages,but his ignorance & his claims are baffling and wrong. And this guy teaches high school?Not right. https://t.co/aPSyCrCHMl — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) January 30, 2018

Sinise added that Salcido’s comments are “an outrageous insult” to everyone who has served, which includes former U.S. presidents. – READ MORE

The Pentagon fired back Monday at a Southern California high school teacher who was recorded apparently ranting to students that members of the military were “dumb s—s” and “not intellectual people.”

Pentagon spokeswoman Amber Smith said the remarks by Gregory Salcido, the El Rancho High teacher who’s also a Pico Rivera city councilman and former mayor, were “very uninformed.”

According to the recording from a student at the Pico Rivera school earlier this month, Salcido referred to service members as failed students who had no other option but to join up.

“Think about the people you know who are over there,” Salcido said. “Your freakin’ stupid Uncle Louie or whatever … They’re not high-level bankers. They’re not academic people … They’re the freakin’ lowest of our low.” – READ MORE

