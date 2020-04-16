Trump Torches CBS News Reporter Paula Reid: ‘You Know You’re A Fake’ (VIDEO)

During the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump blasted CBS News reporter Paula Reid, saying to her, “you know you’re a fake.”

While Trump talked about criticisms of him coming from his presumed Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden over the travel restrictions that he put on China early this year, Reid repeatedly interrupted the President.

President Trump shreds a CBS News reporter. Wow. pic.twitter.com/sbIWkPr1kZ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 13, 2020

“What did you do with that time that you bought?” Reid asked. “The argument is that you bought yourself some time and you didn’t use it to prepare hospitals, you didn’t use it to ramp up testing.”

“You’re so disgraceful,” Trump shot back at her. “It’s so disgraceful the way that you say that. Let me just, listen, I just went over it.” – READ MORE

