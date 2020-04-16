Anticipation Over U.S. Attorney John Durham’s Investigation Builds

Anticipation over United States Attorney John Durham’s investigation is growing as Attorney General William Barr recently hinted he is building the case to prosecute people.

“He is looking to bring to justice people who are engaged in abuses if he can show that they were criminal violations, and that’s what the focus is on,” Barr told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Thursday. “He’s diligently pursuing it.”

The comments have heartened those who have long awaited consequences for current and former officials who investigated the Trump campaign on the basis of a discredited dossier put together by ex-British spy Christopher Steele that was funded by the Clinton campaign.

Barr tapped Durham last year to investigate the origins of the Obama administration’s investigation into the Trump campaign, as well as actions taken up through President Trump’s inauguration. Last fall, Durham upgraded his investigation to a criminal one.

Durham relocated from Connecticut to Washington, D.C., in March, so that he could continue work on his investigation amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Time is of the essence, with an election looming in November. Barr is reportedly looking to have the investigation finished by the end of summer. – READ MORE

