Northam Introduces Universal Background Checks And Gun Rationing To Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation on Friday into law that introduced universal background checks and rations on gun purchases.

Northam announced that he had signed a number of bills relating to gun control on Friday, implementing them onto Virginia’s statute books. The bills that Northam signed included: SB 70 and HB 2 which mandate universal background checks on gun purchases, effectively banning private arms sales; SB 69 and HB 812, creating a rule that law-abiding citizens of Virginia are only allowed to purchase one handgun a month; and SB 240 and HB 674, which allows police to issue “Extreme Risk Protective Orders,” also known as a red-flag law.

“We lose too many Virginians to gun violence, and it is past time we took bold, meaningful action to make our communities safer,” Northam said in a statement. “I was proud to work with legislators and advocates on these measures, and I am proud to sign them into law. These commonsense laws will save lives.”

Other bills signed included HB 9, which forces Virginians to report any lost or stolen firearms to local law enforcement within 48 hours or face a civil penalty – effectively punishing gun owners even more for having their property stolen. HB 1083 also creates a penalty for “recklessely leaving firearms” in the presence of children, which will apparently protect them from accidents involving guns. – READ MORE

