Trump Told Putin, ‘Don’t Meddle in the Election’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump responded to a reporter’s question with a bit of humor about whether or not he would warn Russian President Vladimir Putin about election meddling.

The man’s trolling of the media has hit grandmaster levels.

Putin and Trump met at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Japan.

And this happened: @realDonaldTrump, with a smile, tells Vladimir Putin, “Don’t meddle in the election.” pic.twitter.com/6So2yCrvS2 — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) June 28, 2019

It was their first meeting since special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his investigation and cleared the president’s campaign of colluding with Russia.

As several journalists shouted questions, Trump picked up on one about whether or not he would tell Putin not to meddle in the election.